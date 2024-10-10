Teens take the lead in mental health conversations on World Mental Health Day

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Zero Reasons Why, a suicide awareness group for teens, is recognizing World Mental Health Day.

They’re hosting a panel discussion where teens and experts will talk about mental health and technology.

Many area schools have removed cell phones from classrooms this year.

At the same time, Meta has upgraded safety features for minors.

Those changes have been made to help teens and their mental health, but those changes haven’t been discussed with teens.

There is a teen mental health crisis.

NAMI reported that 20% of high schoolers have had serious thoughts about committing suicide.

Mya Williams, a high school senior and Zero Reasons Why council member, says mental health challenges teens face on social media are only part of the problem.

She said teens want to be part of finding solutions.

“We relate more to each other than an adult would relate to us because we go through, not similar stuff, but in a sense, like we have similar mindsets,” said Williams.

Williams said she’s seen the negative place that social media can be, but Zero Reasons Why uses apps to promote their positive message.

“A lot of people do think like all social media is bad,” Williams said. “I just want to leave like, a real point of view, like, yeah, there's bad points, but there's also good points.”

She wants people also to understand it can be healthy and they have ideas on how to make it that way.

Bob Batterson, a Children’s Mercy Hospital child psychiatrist, called teen's interest in the issue a great sign.

“I think it's a critical thing to have their input, because this is what is affecting them, and we need to understand where they're coming from,” said Batterson.

Zero Reasons Why’s panel will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Shawnee Mission West, 8800 W. 85th St., Overland Park.

It’s free and open to the public.