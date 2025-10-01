Temporary Jackson County executive to be named Thursday

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

The chairman of the Jackson County Legislature said he will announce his temporary county executive pick on Thursday.

Voters recalled current county Executive Frank White, Jr. in an historic election Tuesday night. 85 percent of voters supported the recall.

The county charter says the chairman of the legislature appoints a temporary replacement. That person serves up to 30 days. Within those 30 days, all nine members of the legislature must choose an interim county executive to serve until January 1, 2027.

The legislators could choose the person appointed by the chair as their interim executive.

Voters will choose a new county executive to serve a full, four-year term in the November 2026 general election.

Current chairman of the legislature, DaRon McGee, said he’s narrowed down his options for appointment to two people.

Several names, including McGee’s, have been rumored as possible replacements for White. They include attorney Phil LeVota and former county legislator Dan Tarwater.

Voters cited White’s handling of property assessment increases as their main reason for launching the recall efforts.

“We are taking a gamble, a roll of the dice, on whoever the legislature decides is the best option,” said Stephanie Coen, who helped gather signatures to force the recall election. “That tells you how strongly we felt as a county.”

White does not have to vacate the office until after election boards certify the results, which they expect to do next week.

In a legal filing Tuesday, White asked the state Supreme Court to prevent election boards from certifying the results arguing a judge set the election date in conflict with county rules, therefore making it null and void.