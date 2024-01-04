Ten Thousand Villages empowers global artisans while fighting economic injustice

OVERLAND PARK, Kan — A local organization in Overland Park is making waves by supporting thousands of artisans worldwide.

Ten Thousand Villages is helping artisans by purchasing their products and selling them locally. This initiative not only promotes sustainable business but also aims to address global economic injustices.

“The artisan sets the price for selling the product so you can ensure they're compensated fairly for making everything in the store," said Kendra Frink co-director of the organization.

The organization, which has been making an impact all over the country, is bridging the gap between talented artisans and consumers who value one-of-a-kind, handcrafted goods.

“If your New Year's resolution is to shop more intentionally, you can definitely do that here. Know that what you're buying is meaningful hopefully to you and to the artisans who produce it, said Frink.”

Ten Thousand Villages works in partnerships with artisans from all over the world to ensure that their work is not only recognized but also creates an ongoing source of income.

“We're compensating them fairly for their work, allowing them to live their lives the way we all want to live our lives all over the world," Frink added.

This approach keeps traditional craftsmanship, which is sometimes overshadowed by goods that are mass-produced.

"In doing that fair trade, we help support these traditional crafts all over the world and support our artisan partners.”

Ten Thousand Villages located in the heart of Downtown Overland Park, offers a variety of unique finds. Ranging from clothes, jewelry and home decorations, all made directly from the hands of the artisans.

“Lots of the items are made out of sustainable materials, recycled materials; things like recycled saris or newspaper, magazine," said Frink.

The organization has become a beacon of hope for the thousands of artisans they partner with. And as the organization continues to address the issue of fair wage, they hope to continue their mission.

To find out more about their story and how you can help, visit their website.

__