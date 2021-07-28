Tent camp to be removed from Ilus Davis Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Homelessness remains an issue in Kansas City, Missouri, as camps continue to face the plight of relocation – the latest a new camp that formed at Ilus Davis Park, just north of city hall.

As of early afternoon July 27, more than five tents were pitched. KSHB 41 News reporter Andres Gutierrez reached out to the city for comment.

“Park rangers are doing outreach by visiting those who are camping to let them know that tents are not allowed,” said Maggie Green, KCMO media relations manager.

As tent-goers are relocated a third time since July 15, Green said that this time the city will provide resources to help them attain a more permanent solution.

“We have brought in social service providers, such as Care Beyond the Boulevard, to share information about other housing options, health care and to discuss their needs,” Green said. “Our goal is to help them find placement in a facility that can help them with appropriate services.”

The city's temporary shelter program ended July 15, and since then, many have had no option other than to return to the streets once they were no longer allowed to reside in hotels used during the program.

Beginning July 18, the second iteration of the Westport Camp 6ixx was swept as part of a citywide litter clean up. City officials said this was necessary due to matters of safety.

RideKC buses were used during the cleanup to relocate those at the camp to The Scout near Penn Valley.

Without the hotel initiative to provide shelter and housing waiting lists providing no concrete timeline of relief, those living in the camp expressed feeling stressed and concerned. However, it was only a matter of time before Penn Valley Park would be cleared.

Once again, ordinances addressing homelessness were delayed from moving forward, prompting those living in the tents to relocate again since Roosevelt Lyons, interim KCMO Parks and Recreation director, had not authorized the camp.

Part of the city’s solution includes the possible construction of a tiny home pallet village called Verge. The council is set to meet in the coming weeks to discuss this possibility.