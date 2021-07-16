Homeless camp tents return to Westport area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People experiencing homelessness began setting up tents near Westport on Friday.

A 41 Action News photographer drove by the area and spotted about 14 tents.

In March, people began to set up tents in the area to protest Kansas City, Missouri, city leaders.

The tents were meant to be a constant reminder to city officials of the struggles people experiencing homelessness face.

In early April, people experiencing homelessness began to leave the area, after KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas announced a number of efforts to try to address homelessness in the city.

One of those included the KCMO homeless hotel initiative, which provided shelter to people in need at area hotels. However, the program ended on Thursday .

The previous Westport camp was named Camp 6ixx, in honor of Scott "6ixx" Eicke , who died in January from the cold.

Groups like the Midwest Homeless Collective set up Camp 6ixx over Valentine's Day weekend, as dangerous low temperatures hit the Kansas City area. The tents were meant to keep people safe during the cold.

It wasn't immediately clear if the same organizers were involved in Friday's setup.

41 Action News reached out to a city spokesperson for comment but did not receive a response before this story was published.