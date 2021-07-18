Kansas City Public Works begins litter clean up at Westport homeless camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews from Kansas City Public Works cleared a homeless camp near Westport on Sunday, as part of a city-wide litter clean up.

KCMO trucks and police at Southwest Trfwy and Westport Rd. One person tells me that they are making them throw away anything they can’t carry away. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/7O90wfDJ8M — Giovanni G. Garcia (@giovanniphotog) July 18, 2021

On Friday, people experiencing homelessness returned to the area and setup about 15 tents.

In a press release Sunday, the city of Kansas City said this is all apart of a "citywide effort focused on litter, improper storage and tenting in the public right of way."

People living in the tents were relocated to The Scout near Penn Valley park in RideKC buses.

"I’m scared, it’s just a new environment I’m not used to," one person living in the camp told a KSHB 41 News photographer.

In the press release, the city said the litter pickup frequently happens around KCMO.

"City code prohibits littering and depositing of personal property in public right-of-way," the city said in a press release. "Litter pickup in the public right-of-way is a regular activity supported by Public Works crews that happens frequently around Kansas City. City code also prohibits tenting on property without landowner consent, which becomes a life safety concern for persons occupying public property."