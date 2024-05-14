Test results show no ongoing risks for infectious disease after contamination at Hereford House, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tests results revealed there is no ongoing risks for infectious disease for customers at Hereford House after food was contaminated by a suspect in April, the Leawood Police Department announcement said.

The department made the announcement after investigating and consulting with the Johnson County Department of Health and Enviroment (JCDHE).

JCDHE conducted tests on the suspect, 21-year-old Jace Christian Hanson.

Hanson admitted to contaminating food at the restaurant by rubbing his genitals and other body parts on it, as well as urinating on other food.

He told investigators he contaminated food over 20 times, but wasn't able to say how much food he contaminated.

Hereford House narrowed down the times Hanson could've contaminated food between April 6 and April 23, when he worked 12 times.

The department said 330 people have contacted investigators regarding the issues.

"Test results from the suspect indicate no ongoing risks to patrons for infectious diseases," the Leawood Police Department said in a news release.

The department encouraged customers who became sick after eating at Hereford House between March 26 and April 25 to submit a form at this link.

