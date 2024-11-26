Thanksgiving travel off to a busy start at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Thanksgiving travel week is off to a busy start at Kansas City International Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen 18.3 million people from Tuesday, Nov. 26 through Monday, Dec. 2.

That's an increase of approximately 6% from this time last year.

Passenger volumes have reached record highs in 2024, with an increase of 17% since 2022.'

United Airlines says people heading to airports should expect a busy day.

"Expect that airports are gonna be crowded. You know, we always tell people you want to leave early. This is the year to actually heed that advice and give yourself plenty of extra time," said Nicole Carriere, United Airlines Spokesperson.

The Kansas City Aviation Department is expected to serve 261,156 travelers from Tuesday, Nov. 26 through Dec. 2, which is also about 6% higher than 2023.

The Aviation Department expects the three busiest travel days to be Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after the holiday.

If you're traveling this Thanksgivng, Carriere says to pay close attention to your flight status and even TSA's list of what you can and can't bring.

"Thanksgiving is notorious where people want to bring home all those little sweet treats and goodies. There's nothing that's going to cost you more time than seeing your bag go around and have to get inspected, but you're not planning ahead for that," said Carriere.

Airport officials are encouraging people to arrive 2 hours early to make sure you have time to make it through security and make it to your gate.

