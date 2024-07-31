'That's unheard of': City of Avondale in shock after teen is killed in drive-by shooting

AVONDALE, Mo. — A teenager is dead after a drive-by shooting on the 3200 block of Northeast Excelsior Street in Avondale, Mo.

It happened Tuesday night around 9 p.m.

In a video of the suspect vehicle shared by the sheriff's office, the vehicle appears to be a dark blue or black 1996-98 Chevrolet Silverado 4x4 Z71 with one of its headlights out.

Bear Webber was working at his motorcycle shop, Bear's Hiway Classics, when he heard the gunshots.

"It was just kind of like a low pop pop pop," Webber said. "And then the next thing I know all these cops are coming around."

Webber said he saw around four to six cop cars.

"Don’t really get that too much in this area, as far as shots going off or a drive-by or stuff like that," Webber said. "Avondale’s just a small little town."

Another resident, Brian Woods can attest to that. He said it's usually very quiet.

Woods has lived and worked in the area for 10 years. He said, initially, he loved the Kansas City area, but the increase in gun violence has left him sour.

"Almost every single day there’s murders, shooting and people getting shot," Woods said. "Nobody seems to know what to do about it."

Both Webber and Woods have a lot of questions: Why did this happen? What was the motive? Why in Avondale?

In a town of around 400 people, an incident like this creates a lot of those questions, and few answers.

