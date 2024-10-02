'The boys are playing some ball': KC musician releases song inspired by Royals' successful season

KANSAS CITY, Mo — In a city where baseball runs deep, one man has combined his passion for music and the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City native, Duane Bierwirth, wrote a song to the tune of the Royals successful season.

“My wife said, you've written for the World Series, you've written for the Chiefs, do the Royals have a song? And I looked into it, no," said Bierwirth. In fact, no baseball team, major league baseball team has a song written specifically for them.”

Bierwirth quickly found a love for the Royals after growing up as lifelong a Dodgers fan.

“I'd been hired with the Lee's Summit School District to be a teacher and counselor. So I started noticing the Royals and I grew to love the Royals," said Bierwirth.

Although as a new fan in Kansas City that wasn't always the easiest.

“In my life here since 1970, when the Royals were good, the Chiefs were bad. When the Chiefs were good, the Royals were bad," said Bierwirth. "So, you know, I thought, this is that moment."

Years later the Royals made it to the postseason after a nine year drought. Bierwirth wanted to show his love and support in the best way he could, although as a songwriter getting started is never the easiest.

“I tried to come up with something you know and nothing was coming. All of a sudden I heard that comment that Bobby Witt Jr. made. He said the boys are playing some ball. And I thought, ah, that is the hook in the musical field.”

Bierwirth released. The boys Are Playing Some Ball, his newest song.

“To think that I could contribute to this wonderful organization and to that wonderful team and to help the whole community to celebrate, I mean, that's unlike anything I've ever done," said Bierwirth.

Now as the boys in blue hope to make another appearance in the World series, Bierwirth has his ultimate goal too.

“It is my fondest wish that that song could be like, you know, an inspiration or a magic song, you know, as they go all the way to the World Series and win the thing. Anything's possible in the playoffs and I'm really pulling for that to happen.”

Click here to checkout Bierwirth's music.

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon.

__

