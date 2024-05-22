The City of Raytown seeks public input to update its Comprehensive Plan after nearly 30 years

RAYTOWN, Mo. — The last time the City of Raytown updated its comprehensive plan was in 1996. A lot can change in almost 30 years.

A comprehensive plan lays out long-term goals and plans for the city regarding infrastructure and development. Raytown City Administrator Damon Hodges said it is supposed to lay-out plans for around 20 years.

“We've been a little behind on that. But that's the good, this is not a bad thing. It's a good thing. Now we're trying to look forward,” said Hodges. “The current leadership between ourselves the city staff along with the Board of Aldermen are looking to see what we want. We want to hear from the citizens, see what they want to see in the future.”

The city is holding its first public input meeting on Wednesday evening. It is from 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM at the Raytown Schools Wellness Center located at 10301 E State Rt 350.

The topics planned for discussion on Wednesday are:



Housing and Neighborhoods

Economic Vitality and Downtown Central Business District

Identity and Placemaking

Safety and Wellness

“We want the people that could provide input on why they stay in Raytown and why they want to continue living in Raytown,” said Hodges.

Citizens can sign up for communications and updates on the plan here. The comprehensive plan in the works will be planned through 2040.