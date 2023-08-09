'The future is inclusive': Lakewood Elementary School raises money for new, inclusive playground

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Lakewood Elementary School students can expect something sweet waiting for them at the start of school.

The school’s parent-teacher organization (PTO) raised more than $20,000 to build a brand-new inclusive playground.

It’s a reminder that sometimes the dreams we plant, are the ones we play in, too.

Kim Garcia, president of the PTO, said it all started as in initiative with a fundraiser.

“We wanted to make sure our playground was open and available for all of our students, not just some,” Garcia said.

Garcia said the school had recently implemented new programs with a variety of students with different abilities. She said typically, they do a Lapathon, which raises $4,000. This past year, they quadrupled that number.

“Thankfully, our community came together to have this,” she said.

But Garcia said this dream was a shared effort, planted by former PTO President Lauren Sifferman, who died in 2022.

“Just seeing it come together and playing on Lauren’s dream, it means so much to all of us that cared for Lauren,” Lakewood Elementary principal Kathleen Sigich said.

The playground is every kid’s ideal day. It features a musical garden, slides, swings, a communication board and more.

For one family, it’s an opportunity.

“I wanted him to be included in the classroom, but also at play time,” Ashlee Shafer said.

Shafer has two kids at Lakewood. Her daughter, Caroline, is in fifth grade, and her son Charlie, is in second grade.

Charlie has Down syndrome, which is why this playground means even more to their family.

“This playground shows that the school values each and every student, and so does the community,” Shafer said.

Shafer watched her kids and others run around with a smile on her face.

“Not only do I see the value in my son being able to play with their kid, I think the most amazing thing is they see the value in their son having the opportunity to play with my child,” she said.

Caroline seemed to think so, too.

“We just raised a bunch of money for Charlie and his friends with disabilities. I feel like we did really great at that,” she said.

The Lakewood Elementary community said they want to expand Lauren’s dream even further Garcia said they hope to add more inclusive playgrounds in the future.

