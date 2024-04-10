'The light of everyone's life': 6-year-old boy from Overland Park waits for life-changing kidney transplant

OVERLAND PARK, Kan — A 6-year-old boy from Overland Park is enduring the wait for a life-changing miracle as he battles a kidney disease.

Young Owen Cigich was born with a kidney condition that has challenged him from the very start of his life. Despite the hardships he faces, Owen's mother, Kathleen said he lives life to the fullest.

“Owen is the light of everyone's life," said Kathleen. "He is hilarious. He goes to his hospital appointments with pure joy. He makes everyone laugh.”

Owen was born at 36 weeks with underdeveloped lungs and kidney damage. He is currently six years old with Stage 4 end stage renal disease, something new mothers hope they never have to endure.

“I feel like we're still living the trauma of everything from the 30 week ultrasound to just the continued news that things aren't exactly the way they should be," said Kathleen.

Owen and his family have had a difficult journey. Through numerous hospital stays and treatment plans, they have been through the highs and lows of caring for his illness. However, a kidney transplant is Owen's only viable option given his declining kidney function.

“After the kidney transplant it'll be a whole new world for Owen," said Kathleen. “I never thought we would be a family that would be waiting on a kidney.”

But receiving a kidney transplant isn't that simple. According to the National Kidney Foundation, the average wait time to find a match can be anywhere from three to five years, Kathleen said only time will tell.

“We're kind of just waiting for that phone call," said Cigich. “There's a large list of people waiting for different organs. And so anybody donating to anyone besides just Owen is really saving life.”

Just when things were becoming a bit normal for Owen and his parents, during an evaluation two years ago, doctors found a tumor in his liver. Owen was diagnosed with a rare pediatric liver cancer.

“I feel like our whole parenting journey has been so different than what we ever expected. And so, we just take it day by day," said Kathleen.

Today, Owen is cancer-free and the Cigich family await for a miracle kidney match. Kathleen said it's a battle they will continue to take on day-by-day.

“I remember thinking at seven days old that we weren't gonna make it too much longer. And here we are, seven years without needing the transplant. So it's a miracle in so many ways," said Cigich.

If you are interested in being a donor for Owen, you can reach out to the University of Kansas Health Systems at 913-588-1227 and mention you are interested in being a possible kidney donor for Owen Cigich.

You can reach more of Owen's journey through his Caring Bridge website.

