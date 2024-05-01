'The love that I feel... he's getting it from strangers': KC mom’s request for help heard around the world

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Northland mother, Judy Morris, wanted to do something special for her son after he had a major health scare. Her son, Randy McSween, has been confined to a hospital bed for months.

She wanted to make sure he had something to look forward to when he gets better, and a little something to open on his birthday, that he’s spending away from home.

Morris has spent much of her life surrounded by her son Randy's love for Pokémon.

“He loved Pokémon, he just loved being around people,” said Judy Morris, Randy’s Mom.

Randy contracted a UTI and COVID back in February.

“Very scary, very scary,” said Morris.

He was prescribed a medication that he’d never been on before.

“Found out that he was severely allergic to it, and it sent him into cardiac arrest,” said Morris.

Morris says it’s been a roller coaster ever since. Randy lost a lot of mobility and went into kidney failure.

“It was up and down. Up and down,” said Morris.

She remembers one of the first times he spoke since getting sick.

“He was like I love you. He said I love you too,” said Morris.

She says one thing has always lifted Randy's spirits: Pokémon.

She wanted to decorate Randy's wall with Pokémon cards for his birthday. Although Randy has lots of cards of his own, she still didn’t have enough to cover his wall, so she took to Facebook to ask for help.

“I've been getting, as you see, daily deliveries. Morning, afternoon, evening. I wake up in the morning there's a package,” said Morris.

Morris said they’ve gotten more than 30 packages so far, including one from across the world.

“I even got one from Sasebo, Japan,” said Morris. “I just can't put it into words because the love that I feel for Randy, he's getting it from strangers.”

Randy will spend his birthday in rehab, but he’ll spend it surrounded by love, and Pokémon cards.

“Everything that Randy is doing, he was told he couldn’t, and for him to go through what he's going through now only tells me his strength,” said Morris.

Morris said she’s saving some packages to open with him on his birthday today, and that he knows his Pokémon wall will be waiting for him when he gets home.

She also said she’d love for more people to send cards. The best way to reach her is on Facebook at the name Judy Newman .

