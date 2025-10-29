The never-ending cycle: KCMO domestic violence survivors face constant fear, need for systemic change

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. This story is the conclusion of her 7 part series of her domestic violence awareness coverage for the month of October. Share your story idea with Megan .

Opening the courtroom door and acknowledging you're a victim is only half the battle for domestic violence survivors navigating the justice system.

In Kansas City's municipal domestic violence courtroom, Prosecutor Brianna Zavadil has one clear mission.

"To get justice for the victims," Zavadil said.

Zavadil is in a courtroom every day and understands the challenges victims face.

She is a Kansas City, Mo., city prosecutor and director of the domestic violence unit.

"It can be scary, it can be hard, it can be life altering," Zavadil said.

When justice is achieved, she witnesses the profound impact on survivors.

"They usually feel so much relief, like justice has been done, they feel like someone believed them and saw what they were going through," Zavadil said.

Tiera Thompson knows this journey intimately.

"I am Tiera Thompson. I am a mother of four and I am a survivor or domestic violence," Thompson said.

Thompson's abuser has been in and out of jail over the years.

"They go to jail, they get out the next day, you go to court, they still might get out," Thompson said.

She describes a repetitive pattern of filing police reports and attending court hearings.

The living with constant worry creates a frustrating cycle

She said the violence she endured escalated over time.

"When I was shot, the moment was surreal," Thompson said. "I was really happy it was my leg and nothing else. Each time he got out, it got worse and worse."

While Tiera's abuser faced state charges in the shooting, Zavadil helped prosecute his multiple city violations of protection orders and assault cases.

"We were able to secure convictions, and he was incarcerated for a time," Zavadil said.

Thompson also sees the limitations prosecutors face in municipal court.

"You can see it, they want to do so much, but they are limited," Thompson said.

The maximum punishment for municipal charges is six months.

"Unfortunately, he may be getting out in December," Zavadil said.

Thompson told KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis that her abuser being released from jail is frightening because she said it could mean she leaves her child without a mother.

"When my abuser gets out, I have to immediately strategize how I'm going to keep me and

my kids safe," she said.

Recognizing the limitations of municipal court, Zavadil has submitted Thompson's cases to the Jackson County Prosecutor for review. Since there are prior convictions, the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office is now investigating.

"I understand that it's extremely frustrating for victims to not have the accountability they need, but also the safety that they need to plan their whole life in a six-month period and where they are going to go," Zavadil said.

Thompson has learned to live with constant vigilance and planning and has advice for others in the same situation.

"You need to strategize, make a safety plan, have code words for your children, have code words with your support system," Thompson said. "Have a plan to leave."

Despite the challenges, Zavadil believes sharing stories like Thompson's is crucial for encouraging other victims to come forward.

"The court process works," Zavadil said. "I think we have an overwhelming amount of people in our courtroom. It's not perfect, but we secure justice for our survivors and we see the relief it gives them."

Thompson emphasizes that systemic changes are needed across multiple levels.

"It's truly up to the judges, it's truly up to the laws being changed, it's truly up to the police officers and what they put in the police reports," Thompson said.

She also stresses the importance of recognizing warning signs early.

"I think it's important to pay attention to the red flags as soon as you see them," Thompson said.

She is sharing her story now because she faces a familiar challenge.

"I'm willing to tell my story because I'm back in the situation where my abuser is facing getting out of incarceration in December," Thompson said.

As December approaches, Thompson is preparing for another move and working to raise money for her family's safety and security.

