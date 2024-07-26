The Porter House KC opens retail incubator designed to help small businesses

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Over the last 10 years, minority-owned businesses have grown to 50% of new businesses started in the United States, according to the Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship .

The Porter House KC is a nonprofit geared toward helping underrepresented communities. The program expanded its reach with a new 811 retail incubator that gives budding businesses a chance to grow.

“This is the start of a wonderful journey and I can’t wait to see what’s next,” said LaToya Ebony Sirls, a business owner who's part of the 811 retail incubator.

KSHB 41 News staff LaToya Ebony Sirls

Sirls is the owner and founder of Someday Sunday. Her booth sits near the building’s front door at 811 East 31st St., in Kansas City, Missouri.

“It’s actually incredibly valuable to have a physical space because you get that immediate feedback,” she said.

Other business owners said they applied to the incubator for the support The Porter House provides through their programming.

"I’m not like just picking classes and taking classes at random," Ciara Barton said. "I get to go through an entire program that they know what is needed for that next level."

KSHB 41 News staff Ciara Barton

Barton owns Thrift the Runway, a business she started through online live sales and has wanted to turn into a brick-and-mortar store.

"This gives them a step in learning about their business and how to sell their products," said Charon Thompson, The Porter House KC co-founder.

KSHB 41 News staff Charon Thompson

Thompson said they’re growing, too. The Porter House plans to expand in their own building.

“It’s a phase-by-phase operation,” he said. “We are just taking it a step at a time.”

The incubator participants are open for business. You can reach out to each owner on their social media channels to find their operating hours.

—

