The Royal's decision: Clay County, Jackson County make case about where ballpark district should be

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have made it known they're building a new stadium, but where that stadium will be is still up in the air.

Now, officials are saying they'll announce their decision by the end of September, and have narrowed it down to two locations: North Kansas City in Clay County, or in the East Village in Jackson County.

KSHB talked to both sides to hear their arguments.

Clay County

"We’re really well placed here for the major highways and the ability to bring people in and then to, you know, send them on their way when they’re done," said Jerry Nolte, presiding Clay County Commissioner.

The county's selling point is the 80 acres of space available, which will help to build an entertainment district around the stadium.

"This will be a destination as opposed to just to come to see a game, you’re going to come in here to have a really entertaining day with your family," Nolte said.

Jackson County

On the other side of the fight, Jackson County argues the Royals' tight lease agreement will be pricey to pay off.

"If they move down here to East Village before 2031, that can be worked out," said Dan Tarwater, the former Jackson County Commissioner. "If they move to North Kansas City, that’s not in Jackson County and there are some penalties in that lease that uh, that they’d have to satisfy."

Tarwater also argues the Kansas City Royals should stay in Kansas City.

"I'll fight however way I can to make sure they stay here in Jackson County," Tarwater said.

