The Shawnee Mission School District's February gas bill dropped by more than $1.2 million

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was more than frigid temperatures last March that sent chills down the spines of the Shawnee Mission School District Board of Education.

The district found out it owed its gas company $1.6 million. That's more than double what the school district normally pays for natural gas for an entire year.

The district reached out to Symmetry Energy Solutions, their Texas-based natural gas provider.

The company and the district come to a solution - the bill would be adjusted to $675,000, still more than an a year's worth of gas bills.

That's when the district turned to Smithyman and Zakoura, an Overland Park law firm with expertise in energy law.

The law firm negotiated another decrease, this time more than $300,000.

Money to pay that bill will come from the district's operating funds.

The giant gas bills didn't just hit school districts.

Kansas City, Missouri found out its February 2021 gas bill at Kansas City International Airport was $2.4 million.

That's well above the average monthly bill of $80,000.

There has been no word yet on whether the city has come to an agreement with Symmetry on a lower gas bill.