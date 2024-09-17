'The way you make change': Voter registration rally targets young voters at UMKC

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

—

Students registered to vote on the campus of University of Missouri - Kansas City on Tuesday.

The nonprofit Blaque KC hosted a registration rally to coincide with National Voter Registration Day.

"The way you make change is you get out and interact with your community and of course you vote," said Moziah Taylor, a student at UMKC who helped organize the event with Blaque KC.

Andrae Hannon Moziah Taylor

A poll from the Sine Institute of Policy and Politics at American University released a poll exclusively with Axios Tuesday.

It showed 55% of adults between the ages 18 and 34 support Kamala Harris for president.

"I always want to be a part of history," Jasmine Holland said. "To be honest, I want to see a woman become the president."

Andrae Hannon Jasmine Holland

The same poll showed the economy was a top priority with young voters; that answer aligned with opinions from voters registering at Tuesday’s rally.

They added immigration, women’s rights, and uniting the country as other priorities.

About a third of poll respondents said they feel "scared" or "nervous" about the November general election.

"It’s like nervous excitement," Aiden McCoy said. “I know my vote matters. I know that by doing this I’m actually going to have an impact, like a big impact on the election."

Andrae Hannon Aiden McCoy

To make new voters feel comfortable, the Kansas City Election Board brought an electronic voting machine to the event.

The group allowed students to vote for their favorite dog breeds on the machine to gain a sense of familiarity.

Several political experts predict young voters will play a critical role in the election. These new voters feel that power.

"We’re like the trailblazers of society," Chamiya Spates. "We believe in things so strongly and we have a good fight. I really admire my generation and I feel like we’re very strong. Who knows what we can encompass and take on."

Andrae Hannon Chamiya Spates

Blaque KC’s next goal is to keep enthusiasm going so new voters show up on Election Day.

—