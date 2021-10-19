The Weeknd cancels winter tour, including Kansas City stop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Weeknd has canceled his upcoming tour The Afterhours 2022 Tour, including a scheduled stop Feb. 19 at the T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Instead, The Weeknd plans the After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour, a global tour set to take place next summer.

“Due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows I want to do something bigger and seciual for you which requires stadiums,” according to an update on The Weeknd’s website .

Refunds for tickets sold to the canceled Kansas City show are available at the point of purchase, according to the T-Mobile Center website .

“Tickets purchased through AXS.com or charge-by-phone will be automatically refunded to the original card used for purchase,” according to the show’s page on the T-Mobile Center website.

The Weeknd, a Canadian singer whose given name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, vowed to give current ticket holders “priority to buy tickets for the stadium shows when they go on sale.”

Dates and locations for the planned stadium tour have not been announced.