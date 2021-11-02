The Westport Saloon to close at the end of the year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Westport Saloon, a live music venue located at 4110 Pennsylvania Ave in Kansas City, Missouri, announced it will close its doors at the end of the year.

In a Facebook post, owner Travis Fields took the time to thank artists and customers who've supported them over the years.

"To the thousands of fans who have stood stage side, purchased merch from our touring and local acts, tipped the arists, and Saloon'd themselves (we were always happy to take the blame), we thank you from the bottom of our hearts." Fields said in the Facebook Post. "To the thousands of performers who have poured their hearts out on our stage, supported other artists, and Saloon'd themselves, you have our undying love and gratitude."

Fields said live music enthusiast would still have the chance to watch several performances in November and December.

The Westport Saloon first opened its door in 2013, according to Fields.

Fields did not immediately say why he was closing the business.