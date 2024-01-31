'There is a lot of hope': KCK's 1st ever cold case unit hits 2 year mark, makes progress on several cases

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — This month marks two years since the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department launched its first ever cold case unit.

It's the only one of its kind in the entire Kansas City area.

In a span of two years, KCKPD reviewed more than 50 cold cases.

They've identified suspects in 12 of them and they've been able to clear five of them for a suspect to be arrested and charged.

KSHB 41 heard from the families of Sameemah Mussawir and Dion Estell in September. There cases are moving forward more than 25 years later.

"These families need closure," said Khadijah Hardaway, co-founder of Justice for Wyandotte.

Before the cold case unit came to be, it bothered Hardaway that cases like Sameemah's just sat.

"Seeing her name on the list — Sameemah was murdered and found on my birthday," Hardaway said.

KCK detectives are focusing on clearing up these cases of the past and their case load isn't light.

"We had somewhere in the neighborhood of 200 something cases when we went back about 50 years," KCK Police Chief Karl Oakman said.

The work of detectives from back then are still helping them now.

"A newborn was found near a trash bin in 1976, and went close to 50 years not being identified," Oakmans said. "Through work of a cold case detective, a blanket was recovered in 1976 and there was DNA. They identified the mother and identified the newborn."

Oakman believes the work of retracing someone's entire life is all worth it for those families who've been waiting.

"It's rewarding when they're able to go to that loved and say, 'This is what happened, this is who did it and they're going to pay.'"

KCK police said their homicide rate was down by 33% last year.

They've had zero homicides in 2024.

Their long-term goal for the cold case division is to maintain a high clearance rate so there aren't any cases that go cold.

