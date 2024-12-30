‘There is a need’: New year, same long line for resources in downtown KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re driving along Locust Street in downtown Kansas City, Missouri for any reason on a Sunday afternoon, chances are, you’ll see a long line on the corner of East 9th Street and Locust.

That’s usually due to folks lined up for resources from Sidney and Mike’s Angels, the Justice and Dignity Center and Disciples of Christ Ministries every Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

Those resources include food, water, clothing, medicine and sometimes support for people in Kansas City that need it.

“There’s a big need for these people to know that they’re loved,” said Tesa Pennington, the co-founder of Sidney and Mike’s Angels, which was formed in December 2022 after she and her husband lost Pennington’s father and mother-in-law.

Pennington says she hasn’t missed a Sunday this year, besides one day for a family member’s event. Other than that, she’s spent Christmas and even birthdays out serving.

“I don’t have kids, but for me, these are my babies,” Pennington said.

She’s not getting fed, but her soul is.

Luis Barnhill, on the other hand, shows up every Sunday for the physical food.

“Being homeless, it’s a hard thing,” Barnhill said.

He knows from experience. After his wife’s death and house burned down, he was left with no one to turn to — until he heard about Sunday afternoons.

“It’s a blessing,” Barnhill said. “All these people come and help others.”

And the need has only grown over time.

Pennington says over the summer, numbers have gotten as high as 315 people at a time.

“Two years ago, we started off with two tables,” Pennington said. “We have five now.”

Her organization’s not the first to serve out there, and she hopes they’re not the last. After all, it’s become her second family.

“When you find family out here, it’s kind of easier,” said Travis Aklassou, a 20-year-old who frequents the Sunday afternoon lines.

Aklassou moved from Florida, and his only biological family in Kansas City is his sister.

“It was major finding people my age who were going through homelessness, but we all had different aspects of ourselves to bring each other together,” he said.

For him, the long line signifies something positive.

“It shows you that you’re not alone, and that’s why it’s so big I think,” Aklassou said.

The way Pennington sees it, it’s a sign that more day centers are needed.

Kansas City has been approved for a low barrier shelter, but that could take years.

That’s not all Pennington would like to see.

“Our city isn’t doing enough for people with mental illnesses,” she said. According to her, that makes up approximately 75 percent of the people they serve.

That's not the only reason she's seen the need grow in Kansas City, but there are other nationwide factors likely to explain the increase.

Pennington says their organization is completely donation-run, meaning the public can help by donating gently used clothes, socks, underwear, blankets, hats, gloves, tents, sleeping bags, boots and more.

To get connected with Sidney and Mike’s Angels, visit their Facebook page.

