'There is nothing to cease or desist': Planned Parenthood responds to Missouri AG issuing cease-and-desist

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hours after Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey issued a cease-and-desist against the state's Planned Parenthood facilities, leaders at both affiliates responded to Bailey's decision.

"There is nothing to cease or desist," President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Rivers Margot Riphagen said in a press release. "Missouri’s Planned Parenthood health centers have complied with the law, and have been waiting weeks for approval of our complication plan in order to begin offering medication abortion to our patients."

Emily Wales, the president and CEO of Comprehensive Health of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, said Bailey has had a "hard time understanding" the fact they have submitted a complication plan for medication abortion that complies with state law.

"Medication abortion has not been available at our Missouri health centers since 2018, and we will not provide medication abortion until we meet legal requirements," Wales said. "So far, we have received no response from the Department of Health and Senior Services.”

The Attorney General's office claimed those facilities had "repeated and knowing violations of state law," sparking the move toward a cease-and-desist.

“Planned Parenthood has a documented history of subverting state law, including failure to file complication reports," Bailey said in a press release. "This cease and desist letter ensures that basic health and safety standards are met. Given Planned Parenthood’s history, I will continue to ensure their compliance with state law.”

Bailey's office gave examples of their noncompliance, such as a failure to report complications and unsafe medical practices.

Wednesday's back-and-forth marks the latest round in a months-long process over the availability of abortion services in the state after voters approved Amendment 3 at the ballot box last November.

In the wake of the vote, abortion providers sought additional legal clarity before resuming services. That clarity came thanks to a court ruling by a Jackson County Circuit Court judge on Feb. 14.

—