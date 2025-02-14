Missouri judge grants motion from Planned Parenthood to lift abortion facility licensing requirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County Circuit Court judge gave Missouri abortion rights proponents a win Friday by granting a motion to lift the state's abortion facility licensing requirement law.

Judge Jerri Zhang issued the ruling as part of several orders released Friday.

Last November, Missouri voters approved Amendment 3, clearing the way for abortions up to fetal viability.

The provisions of the amendment were set to take effect within 30 days of the vote, but abortion providers in the state sought court clarification and approval before resuming abortion-related services.

Judge Zhang issued the first of her rulings in late December. While that ruling blocked several parts of Missouri’s abortion ban, abortion rights providers say it left in place the state’s abortion facility licensing law.

Following December’s ruling, parties in the ongoing legal case returned to court, filing additional motions regarding abortion facility licensing laws.

“The court finds the facility licensing requirement is facially discriminatory because it does not treat services provided in abortion facilities the same as other types of similarly-situated health care, including miscarriage care,” Zhang wrote in Friday’s three-page ruling. “The court finds plaintiffs have demonstrated a likelihood of success on the merits on this point and have met the other requirements for entry of a preliminary injunction…”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

