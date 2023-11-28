'There's a lot of Grinches here': Overland Park police warn of car thefts during holiday season

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — In the spirit of protecting holiday cheer, the Overland Park Police Department is warning residents about car thefts targeting Christmas gifts.

Authorities are warning people to be on the lookout for potential threats to their treasured gifts during this holiday season.

"It doesn't take long to smash a window, reach inside and grab something, especially if you have an SUV or a hatchback car where you can see the items inside of the vehicle," said John Lacy, a spokesperson for the Overland Park Police Department. "They'll break the glass and then they'll reach in and they'll grab it and they'll go.”

Police are on high alert as they've seen theft and shoplifts increase the weekend after Thanksgiving through December. Lacy said it's important for the community to be vigilant.

“We don't want you to put your shopping bags in the back seat, where you can see those bags in plain view. There's a lot of grinches here in the Kansas City area that's going to see that and they're going to break a window," Lacy said.

The Overland Park Police Department recommends the following safety measures:



Keep gifts out of sight: Avoid leaving wrapped gifts or shopping bags in plain view inside your vehicle. Store them in the trunk or cover them with a blanket. Park in well-lit areas: When parking your car, choose well-lit areas with high visibility. Thieves are less likely to target vehicles in areas where they can be easily seen. Lock your car: While it may seem obvious, many break-ins occur because vehicles are left unlocked. Always double-check that your car is securely locked, even if you're just stepping away for a moment. Be mindful of your surroundings: Stay aware of your surroundings when approaching or leaving your vehicle. If something seems suspicious, trust your instincts and report it to the police.

But even when thieves are trying to put a damper on your holiday cheer, Lacy assures the community that the police department have been preparing for one of their busiest times of the year.

“Don't be scared," Lacy said. "There's always strength in numbers. Always be aware of your surroundings. For the most part, these shopping centers in Overland Park have really, really good surveillance. We are able to get license tags. We're able to make and model the vehicles, things of that sort. So for the shopper, it is safe.”

The community is asked to get in touch with the Overland Park Police Department right away if they see suspicious behavior or experience a car break-in.

