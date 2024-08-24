'They used words to change this nation': KU Professor explains impact, evolution of presidential rhetoric

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2024 Democratic National Convention wrapped up Thursday night, marking another step closer to the November election.

With just a couple of months until the election, a University of Kansas professor breaks down the impact of presidential rhetoric on voters choosing the next president.

"Rhetoric is the coinage of politics," said KU Professor Robert Rowland. "It's how you persuade people to support your side over the other side."

Professor Rowland was a 1976 national college debate champion. He's taught rhetoric and argumentation at KU for the past several years.

He's published more than 100 essays and written about many presidential eras, including those of Ronald Reagan, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

After analyzing Vice President Kamala Harris' convention speech, Professor Rowland said she activated critical voters who weren't as excited about President Biden running again.

"She’s done that without alienating Biden’s supporters," Rowland said. "There was a definite sense that it's time for a changing of the guard, that we need a new generation and new ideas to build a better nation."

​He said former President Donald Trump missed opportunities to transform his campaign with his speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

"I think he could've talked about how the shooting happened, and it was scary for all of us because it talked about our capacity to kill our fellow human beings...Americans," Rowland said. "It would've been strongest if he said, 'I'm going to tone down my attacks on people now. We're one country."'

In Rowland's opinion, presidential rhetoric has resorted to more name calling by candidates.

"There’s much more emphasis on negative emotions, especially from President Trump and his supporters, that has been the norm in American politics," Rowland said. "Going back to the 1960s, successful presidential candidates have presented a positive vision of America."

He said after a convention, if it goes well, there's usually a bounce in the polls.

If it's effective, a candidate's messaging will also stick with you.

"Describe an America defined by our ideals, a nation where everybody should have the opportunity to build a better life for themselves and their family," Rowland said. "Those words I could quote from Dr. King, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Reagan or Obama because they really mean something."

In his experience, people will remember a candidate not by their campaign, but by their words.

"Think about it," Rowland said. "In the last century, people who have influenced us the most, they're pretty good with words."

