'They're not alone': KC nonprofit sends care baskets, support to postpartum moms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new nonprofit in Kansas City is supporting moms and their families in the postpartum stage.

Labor of Love is fundraising to make and deliver care baskets to moms dealing with various things. That could be pre or post-preeclampsia, a newborn in the NICU, extended hospital time or other complications.

“We think that the birth of our child is going to be the best day of our lives," Labor of Love board member Kristin Page said. "Unfortunately for a lot of people, that's not the case. And so we want them to know that they're not alone and that we are here to support them.”

It started with founder Megan Anderson. She had various health issues during her pregnancy and after, along with her daughter being in the NICU. Anderson made care baskets for hospital workers and first-responders during the pandemic. That is where the idea to support moms came from.

“We're just there to meet the needs of individuals. So when you donate, that helps us be able to give services past just the basket,” Anderson said.

They plan to deliver baskets in August. They try to personalize the baskets to the mom’s needs, but they cost around $100 to make. Inside are self-care items, food, gift cards and a list of resources.

“Baskets are such a small part of what we do. It's more of like our connection point with the family. And then more of our care comes like postpartum visits and things of that nature,” Anderson said.

If you want to donate or get in touch with Labor of Love, visit their Instagram @LaborOfLoveKC.

