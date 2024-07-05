'This has been tradition': Soggy conditions force Overland Park to reschedule fireworks display

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers portions of Johnson County, including Overland Park, Shawnee and Mission. If you have a story idea to share, send Alyssa an email to alyssa.jackson@kshb.com.

Overland Park had to cancel its Fourth of July celebrations Thursday because of overnight flooding from Indian Creek.

The Star Spangled Spectacular at Corporate Woods Founders Park was to include food trucks, live music and fireworks, but conditions were just too muddy. The city's fireworks show will go on at the same location Friday night at 10 p.m.

KSHB 41 was at the park when several people showed up Thursday because they missed the message from the city about the show being moved to Friday.

"I'm feeling, I don't know what to tell you to be honest," Jose Soto said. "I'm still thinking, What we are going to do? Kinda frustrated."

City officials share many of the same frustrations after having to cancel one of their biggest events of the year.

Overland Park's event is a tradition for Richard Fancher, so he invited people to come out before hearing the news.

"We didn’t get the word," Fancher said. "We’ve been doing several things today...typical Fourth of July."

Many communities across the area dealt with flooding that led to water rescues.

"My office, what we call the 'Darth Vader building' on Metcalf, the parking lot was completely covered with water. A lot of flood warnings," he said.

Fancher, a military veteran, takes pride in celebrating days like today. Beyond the rained out celebration, he was disappointed that he didn't see any American flags up in the park.

"I brought some of my own and that’s a first," he said.

He doesn't think the flooding this week is unusual and can remember several Fourth of July holidays impacted in the same way.

"There have been a number of Fourth of July's, probably three, maybe five, that have been rained out and postponed to next day," Fancher said. "

Some families still showed up and decided to get some exercise in and take a walk.

Fancher found another party because he wasn't letting the rain wash away the evening's celebrations.

"It’s Fourth of July! You know what I mean," he said.

