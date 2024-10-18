'This is just how I look': Meet Kansas City's own Taylor Swift look-alike

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Is it the winged eyeliner? Maybe the red lipstick? We know what you're thinking, but this woman is not Taylor Swift.

Her name's Kelley Thrasher, and she's a preschool teacher turned nanny, turned part-time pop star.

Thrasher has been getting mistaken for the star going back over a decade ago. She told us she met singer Bruno Mars in Las Vegas, and he even made the mistake.

"The red lips and eyeliner was like always my thing, and that’s when Taylor grew up a bit, and she started wearing the red lips, and people would just say it," Thrasher said.

The KC native is hired to come to birthday parties and events as the singer. Thrasher has a medley of different outfits, from sparkles to gowns, for different Taylor Swift eras.

"I never thought it could be a full-time job, but I’m finding out it kind of can," Thrasher said. "I still like to nanny, I still want to do that. I love both. I love kids, so it’s really easy for me so it almost doesn’t feel like work ever."

Thrasher doesn't think she'd get the same reaction 10 years ago that she gets today. That's partly thanks to the Kansas City Chiefs' success and the singer's relationship with Travis Kelce.

Despite the fun, she doesn't want to get caught up in the 'Swiftie' madness.

"I don't ever want to feel like I’m not myself," Thrasher said. "I still want to have, like, a normal life."

In staying true to herself, and the teacher that she is, it all comes back to the kids.

"That’s what I’m trying to do for these little kids is just create really awesome memories for them," Thrasher said.

