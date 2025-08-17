'This is very abnormal': President of AdHoc Group Against Crime speaks on deadly youth violence in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 14-year-old male was killed, and a female under the age of 16 was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in south Kansas City, Missouri.

Police were called around 12:15 a.m. Sunday to the 1700 block of East 97th Street on reports of gunfire.

Officers were told both victims were taken to an area hospital, where the boy died. The girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries, per KCPD.

Later Sunday morning, police identified the deceased as Teandre Gibson, 14.

“We have to reject this as terms of being anything close to being normal," said Damon Daniel, president and CEO of AdHoc Group Against Crime. "This is very abnormal. No parent or grandparent should be outliving their children.”

In a statement posted to social media Sunday, Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson referenced the Aug. 9 deadly shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, that took the life of 16-year-old Traelynn Sibley.

"Early this morning, our community experienced another tragic loss when an argument turned into gunfire, taking the life of a child under 16 and injuring another," she said. "This comes just a week after we lost another teenager to gun violence."

Rosilyn Temple, founder of KC Mothers in Charge, spoke out after the death of Sibley.

“The community has not got angry enough to say, ‘We’re not going to allow this.’ I have been saying this for many years — it’s a community problem," Temple said Monday, Aug. 11.

Daniel agrees this type of violence is a community problem.

“I think all of us are accountable," he said. "Parents are accountable, community leaders are accountable, those who have access to resources are accountable. It takes all of us to raise our children. It takes all of us to come together and make a difference in this community.”

In a statement to KSHB 41 News, KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas said:

"I am saddened by another senseless shooting claiming the life of a child in our community and injuring another. Given the young age of the victims, we likely also had young perpetrators. The parents of the perpetrators need to be accountable for their children and all parents and guardians need to know where their children under 16 are at midnight and to provide the guidance and support our kids need to make safe choices. Our city, police, prosecutors, and service organizations will do all we can to prevent tragedies like this one and bring offenders to justice. We as parents in this City need to do all we can to prevent these tragedies as well."

AdHoc Group Against Crime tries to provide such guidance, instilling good decision-making skills in Kansas City's youth, per Daniel.

"My hope is that we can make sure young people know that they matter," he said.

No one is in custody in the death of Gibson, per KCPD.

His death marks the 101st homicide in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2025. Of those homicides, nine victims have been 17 years old or younger, according to KCPD.

Citywide, there is a 10 p.m. curfew for those who are 15 and younger, unless they're accompanied by an adult. The same set of rules applies to those who are 16 and 17, except the curfew extends to 11 p.m.

In entertainment districts, those 17 and younger must be accompanied by an adult after 9 p.m.

