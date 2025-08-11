'We've been here before': KC Mothers in Charge founder speaks out about shooting death of 16-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Traelynn Sibley, a Grandview High School student, was shot and killed Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, investigators say an unknown suspect or suspects fired into a residence in the 3600 block of Norton Avenue. Sibley was hit by the gunfire and was later declared deceased at a hospital.

The 16-year-old's death marked the 100th homicide in the city in 2025. At this time last year, there were 93 recorded homicides in Kansas City, Missouri.

"We've been here before; we're at 100 homicides again," said Rosilyn Temple, founder of KC Mothers in Charge.

Over the last 40 years, KCMO has recorded 100 homicides 33 times, according to Mayor Quinton Lucas.

"Each life taken by violence is a tragedy. This year has seen far too many tragedies claim the lives of women and girls, including last night's," Lucas said in a statement on Sunday.

Temple founded KC Mothers in Charge after losing her son to gun violence in 2011. She goes to homicide scenes to support victims' loved ones.

"The community really needs to wake up," she said. "It's just a problem. We have seen this before. I have supported families when a young girl, a young lady, have been murdered in our community."

Temple was at the scene of the shooting that took Sibley's life; she witnessed the impact.

"They were really broken," she said. "To see young people crying the way they were crying, but they stood there and they stayed and they talked to the police. That's what we've got to do."

The Grandview C-4 School District confirmed to KSHB 41 News on Monday that Sibley was a student at Grandview High School.

"In moments like this, the strength of our community comes from supporting one another with compassion and kindness," the school district said in a statement to families. "Thank you for keeping Traelynn’s loved ones and our school community in your thoughts during this difficult time."

Just down the road from Grandview High School is Grandview Church of the Nazarene's Remembrance Flower Garden. While the garden honors those who have been murdered in Grandview since 2019, Pastor Eric Forgrave said the church wants to honor Sibley at the garden because of her connection to the Grandview community.

"This little girl should still be here," Temple said.

Temple had a message for the person responsible for the death of Sibley.

"You took her life," she said. "Be strong enough to turn yourself in."

KCPD said detectives were conducting interviews regarding this case Monday afternoon. The department also said there is currently no information regarding a suspect or suspects.

If you heard/saw anything or have any information, KCPD asks that you call detectives directly at 816-234-5043. You can also report information anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information submitted anonymously through the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline.

