'This is where I want to be': Local peach cobbler business now featured at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A Kansas City woman's dreams are coming true as her peach cobbler business is expanding, including becoming available at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this season.

What started in Denisha Jones’ kitchen as a journey to find a peach cobbler recipe that could compare to her grandmother’s would take her to influence more than just her own taste buds.

Jones craved her grandmother’s homemade cobbler during the COVID-19 pandemic. She trialed ones found at the grocery store and restaurants. Nothing compared.

So, she took it into her own hands to make a cobbler as good as her grandmother's. It wasn’t until she took a cobbler to a party that she knew she achieved something bigger.

"When I tell you I started getting calls and emails and messages, ‘When can you make the next cobbler?’” Jones said.

With a little bit of butter, not too much sugar and sometimes a splash of peach whiskey, Jones said the calls for her peach cobblers took off.

Now, her business, Sweet Peaches Cobblers, has received grants and she’s gotten advice to help sell her cobbler variations in more than 500 stores in eight different states. However, the goal doesn’t stop at the freezer aisle.

"I want to be here, home, making sure all of my product is throughout the Midwest, and I want my products sold in the Kansas City Chiefs' stadium,” said Jones.

After networking and sending some tasty samples made by her daughter to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, she found the next ingredient for success.

This Chiefs season, you can try their peach cobbler egg rolls at certain concession stands — 112, 136 and 303 — during home games. All of this is made possible thanks to help from her family, as her mother bakes and her children each run a different part of the business.

“I'm not stopping, that is the truth. But if I step back and look over everything … I'm still scared, to be honest. It is a big venture to take on with not having any knowledge about it. I'm excited about where it's taking us and I do believe that this product is going to be an everlasting product,” Jones said.

Through the past, present and future growth and struggles, Jones knows her family is looking down on her every step of the way.

“My grandmother would be more than proud,” Jones said.

