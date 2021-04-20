Thomson House in Independence to be razed after 3 fires

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Civil War-era mansion and former restaurant in Independence will be torn down after the third fire in less than a year.

Emergency crews with the Independence Fire Department responded Monday to the latest fire at the Thomson House , which is located on the north side of U.S. 40 between East 36th Terrace South and East 36th Street South.

Crews also put out fires at the Greek Revival-style former farm mansion, formerly known as “Old Plantation,” in August and November last year.

“Due to significant damage caused by the three fires at this location in the last year, the Thomson House has become a public health and safety risk,” the city of Independence said Tuesday on Twitter. “It has been deemed too dangerous to leave standing. Crews will begin the process of knocking it down this morning.”

Slaves completed the mansion in 1855 for Benjamin Franklin Thomson, who fled the area during the Civil War. It was part of a 300-acre farm

The house was “sold on the courthouse steps” in 1866 to Rev. J.D. Gossett, according to an historical marker outside the mansion.

A Mexican restaurant, Las Playas, most recently operated in the building, which also served as a more formal restaurant and dining hall in the mid-1900s.