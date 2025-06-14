Thousands gather for 'No Kings Day' rally at Mill Creek Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of demonstrators filled Mill Creek Park on Saturday for the "No Kings Day" rally, a protest against the military parade scheduled by President Trump's administration.

Participants displayed signs reading "Liberty or Death" and chanted, "This is what democracy looks like," emphasizing their commitment to unity and their refusal to be divided.

"We are America; we don’t need to have a king running our country. This is a democracy, not a monarchy," said one attendee.

Brian Luton Jackie, No King Day protest attendee

As the crowd marched through the plaza, the protest remained peaceful, with no police presence observed. Participants voiced their concerns over current events, particularly in light of recent ICE raids.

"They are people just like you and me; they all bleed the same," one protester said.

Several topics were highlighted during the rally, including Medicaid funding and LGBTQ rights. Demonstrators wore their emotions on their sleeves, parading signs that reflected their causes.

"People are going out, risking their lives and being brutally attacked. I feel like I needed to show up and support. It’s something I believe in," said another participant.

Brian Luton Charlotte, No King Day protest attendee

A participant noted the generational impact of the fight for equality.

"My parents marched and fought for equality, and seeing the energy of all the people out in the community really resonates with me."

Brian Luton Joel, No King Day protest attendee

The event featured lively elements, with singing, drumming, and a continuous line of cars passing by in solidarity, adorned with flags and signs.

"This is supposed to be the people's government and not the government's people," one protester asserted. Another added, "It's not about one race or immigrants; it's about us as a nation."

The "No Kings Day" rally in Mill Creek Park was part of a larger wave of protests occurring across the Kansas City metro area and the nation.

