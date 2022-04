KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly 5,000 people woke up early Saturday morning and laced up their running shoes for the Rock the Parkway 5k and half-marathon.

Runners took off around 7:30 a.m., starting and finishing at Burn & McDonnell.

The event will benefit Children's Mercy, which will receive at least $15,000 from the event as well as a portion of the registration fee.

More than double the participants took part in this year's run than the 2021 Rock the Parkway run.