Thousands of fans return to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in full capacity for season's home opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Thousands of Chiefs fans returned to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday for the first home game of the season. Many had a cold drink in hand and brought their game day recipes for a win.

“It ain’t seasoning if you ain’t sneezing,” said Tony Carmen by the grill.

Fans are excited for live sports again following two years of televised games. Even the rivals visiting Kansas City were in good spirits for some friendly competition.

“Chiefs are going crazy, everybody is going crazy. It’s just going to be a good time,” said fan Jordan Perriman. “Sports are amazing around Kansas City. It’s … it’s everything.”

The stadium will be returning at full capacity. It is that electric feeling of a packed stadium little Aidan McGuire missed most. He traveled all the way from Charlotte, North Carolina, to be back with his grandfather.

“Birthday present for him, birthday present for my dad, and got the whole family here,” said Aidan’s dad, Sean McGuire.

Chiefs President Mark Donovan said on Friday that fans will not have to show proof of vaccinations to enter Sunday’s game. The window between President Biden’s announcement and Sunday’s game was too tight to implement the new policy.

However, fans will be required to wear masks in public indoor spaces regardless of their vaccination status.