KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of runners will be taking over Ward Parkway this Thanksgiving for the “Ward Parkway Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot.”

The 10K starts at 8:35 a.m., the 5K at 9 a.m., the Tiny Turkey Trot for kids at 8:20 a.m., and the new one mile run is at 9:10 a.m.

Runners will receive a t-shirt, race bib and a pie.

The race starts at 86th Terrace and Ward Parkway, east side of the Ward Parkway Center.

The race charity partner is Harvesters.