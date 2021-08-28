Thousands race in 'Rock the Parkway' 5K benefiting Children's Mercy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 3200 people ran on Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri, for a good cause.

Rock The Parkway brought many people out to run in either a half marathon or 5K, with proceeds going to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

A spokesperson for the run said this year they had about half the amount they had in years past.

The course goes along Ward Parkway and according to run organizers “It has been voted a Best Race Course by area runners, year after year.”

This is the 12th year of Rock The Parkway.