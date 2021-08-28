Watch
Thousands race in 'Rock the Parkway' 5K benefiting Children's Mercy

Some participants also ran in half-marathon
Thousands run at the "Rock the Parkway" marathon
Rock the Parkway
Posted at 8:51 AM, Aug 28, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 3200 people ran on Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri, for a good cause.

Rock The Parkway brought many people out to run in either a half marathon or 5K, with proceeds going to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

A spokesperson for the run said this year they had about half the amount they had in years past.

The course goes along Ward Parkway and according to run organizers “It has been voted a Best Race Course by area runners, year after year.”

This is the 12th year of Rock The Parkway.

