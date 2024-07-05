Thousands to gather for Jehovah's Witness event at Cable Dahmer Arena

INDEPENDENCE MO. — The 10th annual Jehovah's Witness convention is back in Kansas City, where more than 12,000 people are expected to attend the event across the three weekends it takes place.

“From May through September of this year will be the convention season. Worldwide, we're a global organization. This will just be one of some 6,000 conventions worldwide in over 500 languages. So it's going to be an epic proportions globally for Jehovah's Witnesses," said Bancroft, spokesperson for the organization.

The event will kick off this weekend at Cable Dahmer Arena.

"There's going to be three weekends in a row that we're doing this. The first weekend will be an all-English convention, followed by the second all-Spanish and then lastly a third all-English convention for Jehovah's Witnesses," Bancroft said.

The event titled 'Declare the Good News' will feature a series of faith-based activities for people of all ages. An original film will be shown that promises to take people back in time.

“We feel that following in Jesus' footsteps, the way he did that during his ministry, we want to give that same thing back to the great community of Kansas City," Bancroft said.

With more than 6,000 different cities and thousand of attendees, Bancroft said cities can definitely expect a boost in sales in hotels and restaurants.

"We'd like to eat like everybody so restaurants are going to expect a huge boost likely in their economy as well so we appreciate that so much that all these ones coming in from up to a couple hours away, they're going to be able to contribute to that," Bancroft said.

This is a free event for everyone. You can check out their website, for more information.

