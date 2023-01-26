Threat prompts evacuation of West Middle School in Lawrence

UPDATE, 1 p.m. | Lawrence Police say they were called to the school on a bomb threat. After searching the building, officers did not find anything suspicious.

Police say a student has been questioned and was taken into custody.

EARLIER | Students at West Middle School in Lawrence were evacuated around noon Thursday after officials became aware of a threat.

According to a post on the Lawrence Public Schools Facebook page , the district made the safety precaution after it found a written threat that had been left on a technology device on Wednesday at the school, which is located at 2700 Harvard Road.

The district says all students are safe and accounted for and have been bused to Lawrence Free State High School where they are receiving lunch.

The district is asking parents not to pick up their students from high school or middle school until the district communicates additional information.

A spokesperson for the Lawrence Police Department told KSHB 41 officers are on scene, and an active investigation is underway.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

