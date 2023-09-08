Three days of racing at Kansas Speedway leads up to NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It is a fast-paced weekend at Kansas Speedway. There are three days of races with the cup playoff race Sunday afternoon.

As for fans, track officials say to expect a weekend of excitement.

“They’re gonna feel the rumble in their chest. They’re gonna hear the cars roar. It is a full sensory overload,” said track communications director Matt Humphrey.

De Soto, Kan. Native Mandy Chick races Friday night in the ARCA Menards Series. Chick studies mechanical engineering while being a third-generation racer.

“I pretty much drove by the track every week of my childhood and dreamed of racing here,” said Chick. “I’m really excited. We have a lot of family and friends coming today.”

One fan experience is the iRacing simulator located in the infield. As esports grows in popularity, it is also opening the doors to young potential racers.

“This is about the truest experience you can get with familiarity with the track levels and how it feels,” said NASCAR director of gaming and esports Ray Smith.

NASCAR is hosting a Rocket League tournament on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. with the KC Pioneers esports team. Smith said there are 23 teams playing Rocket League out in the midway.

Fans can also play miniature golf and pickleball in the infield to take a break from the races. Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren reminds people to bring hearing protection.

There are four races over the course of three days. You can find the full schedule here.