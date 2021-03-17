Menu

Thunderstorms douse KC area with morning rain

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Kansas City has received nearly 32 inches of rain so far this year and is only about 7 inches away from matching the yearly average. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Kansas City rain
Posted at 5:49 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 09:14:30-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 8:13 a.m. | Harrisonville officials are reporting street closures due to flooding.

8:07 a.m. | Several areas around Kansas City have begun flooding. Meteorologist Wes Peery found one of those spots on East 9th Street under Hardesty Avenue. Do not drive into high water.

6:30 a.m. | Evergy is reporting over 1,300 customers without power as of 6:30 a.m.

5:30 a.m. | Another round of thunderstorms moved through the Kansas City area Wednesday morning.

Severe thunderstorm watches and flood warnings were issued for much of the area due to the influx of rain and the potential for storms to turn severe.

The biggest potential threat with the storms is high wind and hail.

Storms will give the area a break before another round with mostly non-severe potential forms in the afternoon.

Thunderstorms on Monday quickly turned severe with an EF-0 tornado even touching down in Johnson County, Kansas.

Due to the low temperatures, rain could turn to snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday and could even bring some accumulation if the temperature gets closer to freezing.

This story will be updated as the storms move through.

