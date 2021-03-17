Thunderstorms douse KC area with morning rain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 8:13 a.m. | Harrisonville officials are reporting street closures due to flooding.

It has happened folks, Ash Street between N. Lexington and Bradley has been closed off due to flooding. Please use an alternative route and do not drive into the high water. Turn around, don’t drown. pic.twitter.com/KzdHtmKSph — Harrisonville Police (@HarrisonvillePD) March 17, 2021

8:07 a.m. | Several areas around Kansas City have begun flooding. Meteorologist Wes Peery found one of those spots on East 9th Street under Hardesty Avenue. Do not drive into high water.

Car stuck in flooded road on E 9th St under Hardesty Ave #kcwx pic.twitter.com/691RpPT2PM — Wes Peery-41 Action News (@WesWeather) March 17, 2021

6:30 a.m. | Evergy is reporting over 1,300 customers without power as of 6:30 a.m.

5:30 a.m. | Another round of thunderstorms moved through the Kansas City area Wednesday morning.

Severe thunderstorm watches and flood warnings were issued for much of the area due to the influx of rain and the potential for storms to turn severe.

A few severe thunderstorms are just south of KC. Heavy rain, lightning, and some booming thunder are in the metro early thus morning! Let us know what you experience. pic.twitter.com/Wvg8yTPg3z — Gary Lezak (@glezak) March 17, 2021

The biggest potential threat with the storms is high wind and hail.

Storms will give the area a break before another round with mostly non-severe potential forms in the afternoon.

Thunderstorms on Monday quickly turned severe with an EF-0 tornado even touching down in Johnson County, Kansas.

Due to the low temperatures, rain could turn to snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday and could even bring some accumulation if the temperature gets closer to freezing.

This story will be updated as the storms move through.