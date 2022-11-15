Ticketmaster: ‘Unprecedented demand’ affecting presale of Taylor Swift concert tickets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians looking to score presale tickets to one of the two (or both?!) Taylor Swift concerts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium found themselves in a virtual competition for tickets.

Shortly after noon Tuesday, Ticketmaster posted a message online saying the ticket seller is working through hundreds of thousands of tickets already sold and an unknown number waiting in online queues.

In the message, Ticketmaster told those in an online queue to “hang tight.”

Swift is slated to play before her Kansas City fans on Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8.

The second show was added after “high demand” for tickets for the original show.

