Tickets for Jason Sudeikis’ benefit 'Thundergong' concert go on sale Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tickets for "Thundergong," the annual Jason Sudeikis-hosted variety show to benefit Steps of Faith, will go on sale Friday morning.

Thundergong features Sudeikis — who recently wrapped the most-heralded projects of his career, starring as the eponymous “Ted Lasso” — and his friends singing songs, performing skits and popping off jokes in a unique three-hour adventure.

Sudeikis’ fellow “Ted Lasso” star, Brendan Hunt, who played Coach Willis Beard in the award-winning Apple TV hit series, and two other Thundergong regulars, Will Forte and Sam Richardson, also are scheduled to appear.

Summer Breeze will serve as the house band once again.

"We are excited to once again share an amazing experience made possible by our incredible performers and sponsors,” Brimblecom, who serves as Steps of Faith’s executive director, said in a statement. “It’s great that we can still come together for much needed fun in support of a great cause. I can’t wait to see everybody there.”

More celebrity appearances will be announced closer to the show date, which is set for 7 p.m. on Nov. 11 at the Uptown Theater.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday through Ticketmaster.

Steps of Faith — a nonprofit started by one of Sudeikis’ friends , Billy Brimblecom Jr., from his improv days with ComedySportz — provides prosthetic limbs for un- and underinsured amputees.

Thundergong raised more than $600,000 last year and has raised more than $2.1 million in six years.

—