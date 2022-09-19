Tickets for Thunder Gong to go on sale Friday morning

Watch Now
Tickets for the sixth annual Thunder Gong, a variety show hosted by Jason Sudeikis to benefit the Steps of Faith Foundation, will go on sale Friday.
Posted at 10:35 AM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 11:35:57-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tickets for the sixth annual Thunder Gong variety show will go on sale Friday.

Hosted by Jason Sudeikis, Thunder Gong is a benefit for the Steps of Faith Foundation, which provides prosthetics for uninsured and underinsured amputees.

During its first five years, Thunder Gong has raised more than $1.3 million to help more than 600 amputees receive life-changing prosthetics.

In addition to Sudeikis, a Shawnee Mission West graduate and four-time Emmy Award winner for “Ted Lasso,” Fred Armisen and Brendan Hunt have been announced as performers for music and comedy show.

More celebrities will be announced before the 2022 Thunder Gong event, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Uptown Theater in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23.

