Tickets go on sale for direct JetBlue flights from KC to New York, Boston

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You can now book a direct flight from Kansas City to New York City or Boston through JetBlue.

Kansas City International Airport announced Tuesday that tickets are on sale and flights will begin on March 27, 2022.

The airport announced in April that JetBlue was coming to KCI with intentions for the direct flights.

Now, tickets are on sale for daily flights between KCI and New York-JFK International Airport and flights between KCI and Boston-Logan International Airport.

The routes will be operated using A220 aircraft.

According to the Kansas City Aviation Department, prior to the pandemic, New York was the third most popular destination for Kansas City air travelers, with Boston among the fastest-growing destinations.