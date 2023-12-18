Tight-knit Missouri community rallies around family raising money for loved one's headstone

LAWSON, Mo. — The Robinette family is in need of a headstone to finalize the burial of a loved one who died three months ago.

On Sept. 15, Carson Robinette, 17, died in a car accident in Lawson, Missouri.

“There's days where I wake up and I’m like, 'Oh, is he in the bathroom?' And it hits me,” said Caden Robinette.

Growing up with his twin brother, Caden said the loss of Carson is like missing his other half.

“He didn't care what people thought about him, and he just lived his life as much as he could,” Caden Robinette said. "He was honest, loyal and someone you loved to be around.”

Keith Robinette, Carson's father, said the first holiday season without his son is difficult to navigate, but he is thankful for the support of the community during this time.

“The smallness of the town helps comfort the bittersweetness of it, so it’s nice to have a small town with the feeling of what you are going through,” he said.

A portion of that support comes from the community rallying around the Robinettes to help the family purchase Carson's headstone.

Sunday, a silent auction was held at The Roney House. Lawson-area businesses and community members gave gift baskets, jewelry, treats and their time to help the family reach closure.

All proceeds went to the Robinettes.

“A headstone is something that we are not able to finance, and using everything else for the funeral expenses has been quite costly, so this last event we're doing should help go toward those costs,” said Amanda Robinette, Carson's mother.

Soaking in the embrace of the Lawson community, Amanda said her family is eternally grateful.

“Love — it’s never-ending,” she said.

—