KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Heavy rainfall once again drenched parts of the Kansas City area early Friday morning.

Areas hardest hit included portions of southeast Jackson County and Cass County.

On Friday, the City of Belton posted a time-lapse video (watch below) showing how quickly stormwater runoff completely filled a tunnel at Wallace Park near E. 163rd Street and Interstate 49.

Time-lapse video shows stormwater runoff climb tunnel walls at Belton park

The timelapse covered about an hour of rainfall between 2 and 3 a.m. Friday.

Additional rounds of rainfall - including potentially severe thunderstorms - are possible Friday night and Saturday.

