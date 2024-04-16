Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Time Magazine names Patrick Mahomes 1 of top 100 most influential people of 2024

Patrick Mahomes
Tony Avelar/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Patrick Mahomes
Posted at 8:04 AM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 09:05:41-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Time Magazine named Patrick Mahomes one of its 100 most influential people in the world of 2024.

Mahomes shared his Time100 cover on social media Tuesday.

He is the second person to star on a Time100 cover, after singer-songwriter Dua Lipa.

In his time with the Kansas City Chiefs, Mahomes has played in four Super Bowl and won three. He stands among Tom Brady and Joe Montana as the only player to win the Super Bowl MVP Award three times. Brady won the awards five times, while Montana earned the honor three times.

While many discuss Mahomes as one of the greatest NFL players of all time, he told Time Magazine that you have to earn that title over the years and people can have that conversation once he retires.

Mahomes was also named among Time's top 100 influential people in the world in 2023.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone